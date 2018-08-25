The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday registered a case against five members of the Child Welfare Committee, including a former chairman, in connection with the alleged sexual abuse at a shelter home in Deoria district, PTI reported. On August 5, police rescued 24 girls from the home following allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking.

The First Information Report was lodged based on a written complaint submitted by Deoria District Probation Officer Prabhat Kumar, said Deoria Superintendent of Police N Kolanchi. The accused were charged under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code. “On the direction of the director of the women welfare department, the district probation officer gave a written complaint against the CWC chairman and four other members,” said Kolanchi.

Those booked are former chairman Srikant Yadav, and other CWC members Kaushal Kishore, Kanaklata Dwivedi, Ranjana Tiwari and Pratibha Srivastava, reported The Indian Express.

Prabhat Kumar, however, told The Indian Express that he was unaware of the contents of the FIR and charges levelled against the CWC officials. “I had received a letter from the UP Women Welfare Directorate directing to lodge an FIR against the five CWC staff,” he said. “I just forwarded it to the City Kotwali police station.”

Three days after the incident came to light, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath admitted that the district administration had failed to shut down the shelter from where 18 girls were reported missing as well. One of the missing inmates was found in an old age home in Gorakhpur. Adityanath also recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter. He had said that a chargesheet will be filed against Deoria District Magistrate Sujit Kumar, who was replaced by Etah District Magistrate Amit Kishore.

Later, the state government announced the removal of Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay and Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Shankar from their posts.