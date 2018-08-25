At least three people were killed and eight were wounded after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in Afghanistan’s Jalalabaccd city on Saturday, reported Reuters. The incident took place near the office of the country’s election commission where protestors had gathered to show their support for a disqualified parliamentary candidate.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the provincial governor, said the blast occurred when the demonstrators were attempting to shut down the election panel’s office. “We had requested the protestors to stop their demonstrations because they could be targeted by militants but they rejected our security message,” he added.

One injured person was in a critical condition, ToloNews quoted him as saying.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an election office in the Capital, Kabul, killing a police official. The attack occurred when protestors had congregated to challenge the commission’s decision to disqualify 35 candidates from the upcoming parliamentary polls, according to Reuters.

The election commission has banned several politicians from contesting the elections, which are due in October, due to their alleged links to illegal armed groups. The Taliban have warned people not to vote and dozens have been killed in militant attacks at voter registration centres.

Last month, two gunmen took several people hostage in a government building in Jalalabad after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the building’s entrance. Eight people were injured in the attack.