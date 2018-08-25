Congress forms core committee for Lok Sabha elections, also sets up publicity and manifesto panels
Veteran leaders such as AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge are among the members of the core group.
The All India Congress Committee on Friday set up a core group, and manifesto and publicity committees for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress President Rahul Gandhi constituted the panels that will formulate the party’s election document, direct its publicity campaign and shape the party’s overall election strategy.
The nine-member core committee includes party veterans and former union ministers AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal also made it to the high-level panel, party general secretary Ashok Gehlot, who is also a member of the committee, announced.
The 13-member publicity committee will oversee the party’s media strategy. Manpreet Badal, Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Jairam Ramesh are among the 10 members of the manifesto committee.