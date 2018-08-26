At least one person died and 100 were injured when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck western Iran’s Kermanshah province on Sunday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported quoting the general directorate of the province. Five rescue teams have been sent to the area.

The US Geological Survey said two more earthquakes of magnitudes 4.4 and 4.2 also hit the province. Governor Hushang Bazvand said there were about 25 aftershocks.

The epicentre of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake was almost six miles from the city of Tazehabad. It struck at a depth of some 10 kilometres.

Residents in Baghdad, in neighbouring Iraq, told CNN that they also felt the tremors. Baghdad is located about 342 kilometers from Iran.

Iran sits on fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In November 2017, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the same region. Close to 500 people had died and thousands were injured. In Iraq, nine people were killed and 550 were injured.