The Indian Army on Sunday claimed to have arrested four militants after a brief gunfight in Kupwara district’s Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV reported. The militants were newly recruited and were led by three cadres of the Al Badr outfit, the Army said.

An Army spokesperson said the security forces laid an ambush after receiving information about the militants.

“The militants were arrested along with warlike stores in upper reaches of Kalaroos in Handwara today morning while attempting to exfiltrate across the Line of Control,” the spokesperson said, according to Greater Kashmir. “After a brief gunfight, extreme restraint was exercised and opportunity [was] given to the militants to surrender.”

While the new recruits surrendered, the Al Badr members fled, the spokesperson added. Search operation is under way to arrest them.