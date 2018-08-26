Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of flood-hit Kerala. Modi, in his latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, assured the state that the entire country was with them in this difficult time.

“Disasters, unfortunately, leave behind a trail of destruction,” the prime minister said. “But one gets to witness facets of humanity, humaneness during disasters. From Kutch to Kamrup, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone is endeavouring to contribute in some way or the other so that wherever a disaster strikes, be it Kerala or any other part of India, human life returns to normalcy.”

He hailed the role of the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Air Force, Indian Navy and Border Security Force, among others, for their role in the rescue and relief operations. “The capability, commitment and controlling situation through rapid decisions of the NDRF have made them a cynosure of every Indian’s eye, worthy of respect and admiration,” Modi added.

Modi also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for reforms and changes during his tenure. Vajpayee died on August 16 in Delhi. “The wave of love and faith that spread across the nation is an indicator of his great personality,” Modi said. “People remembered him as the best member of Parliament, sensitive writer, best orator and most popular prime minister and will continue to remember him. The country will ever remain grateful to Atalji for bringing good governance in the mainstream.”

Modi congratulated the Indian team at the Asian Games for their performance. He also thanked all political parties for the most productive Parliament session during the Monsoon Session. “The productivity of Lok Sabha remained 118% and that of Rajya Sabha was 74%. All the members rose above party interests to make the Monsoon Session most productive and this is why Lok Sabha passed 21 bills, and in Rajya Sabha 14 bills were passed,” the prime minister said.