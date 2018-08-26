Police have filed a case against more than 70 persons for rioting and arson after a clash broke out between people of two communities outside a gurudwara in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Saturday, PTI reported. Police have also deployed forces in the area.

A row broke out on Saturday afternoon after the watchman of the gurudwara in Banda area of the district objected to a 14-year-old girl putting up a cart to sell rakhis outside the shrine, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya said. The man also allegedly hit the girl with a stick on her leg.

Heated arguments between groups of people from the Hindu and Sikh communities followed. They indulged in stone-pelting and fired gunshots in the air, and over a dozen people – including two police officers – were injured, The Times of India reported. One police vehicle and two other vehicles were damaged in the stone-pelting.

“A case has been registered against more than 70 persons from both sides under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, arson, damaging public property,” Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, S Chinappa told PTI. “A heavy police deployment has been made in the area.”