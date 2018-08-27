Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday restructured the party, and nominated former minister Abdul Rehman Veeri as the vice president, PTI reported. A Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson said Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Abdul Haq Khan, Mehboob Iqbal, Surinder Choudhary and FC Bhagat were nominated as general secretaries.

Veeri replaced Mufti’s maternal uncle Mohammad Sartaj Madni who had resigned in July “in the larger interests of the party”. Madni, former minister Farooq Andrabi, Mufti’s brother Tasaduq Mufti and her close aide Naeem Akhtar were not nominated to any major post on Sunday.

“Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Asiea Naqash, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Raja Aijaz Ali, Bashir Ahmad Rounyal, Maroof Khan, Noor Mohammad Bhat, Amrik Singh Reen, Dr Abdul Majeed, Dr Samiullah, Shah Mohammad Tantray, Deepak Handa and Abdul Rashid Malik have been nominated as state secretaries,” a party spokesperson said, according to Kashmir Reader.

Mufti, the former chief minister, nominated Syed Altaf Bukhari the treasurer of the party. Rafi Ahmad Mir will continue as the chief spokesperson.

The PDP president also reconstituted the Political Affairs Committee of the party. She retained senior leaders Muzaffar Hussain Beig, Mohammad Dilawar Mir and Qazi Afzal. The other members of the committee will be Abdul Rehman Veeri, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Chowdhary Zulfikar and Mohammad Ashraf Mir – all former ministers. Mufti will head the panel.

Sunday’s rejig comes after a rebellion in the Peoples Democratic Party. In July, five dissenting PDP leaders dismissed Mufti’s claim that they had rebelled at the Centre’s behest.

The BJP walked out of a three-year alliance with the PDP on June 19, leading to the fall of the state government. Mufti had warned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre against trying to tear her party apart.