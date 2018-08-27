The Congress on Sunday decried the DNA profiling bill conceived by the Centre, claiming it was full of loopholes and will violate the right to privacy. The government introduced the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018, in Lok Sabha on August 9.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the DNA bill is the latest in a series of attempts by the Narendra Modi-led government to “snoop and spy on ordinary citizens”, IANS reported. “Surveillance breeds conformity,” Singhvi said. “And this government is an absolute conformist government. The DNA bill is an attempt to strengthen this conformity.”

Singhvi claimed that the government withdrew the bill from Rajya Sabha fearing backlash from the Opposition, but then introduced it in Lok Sabha where it has a majority. He said that the Congress was not in principle opposed to DNA profiling. “We demand that the Modi government introduce a comprehensive data protection law first, encompassing matters pertaining to all sectors and ministries of the government,” said the senior Congress leader, according to The Hindu.

Earlier this month, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said that the Centre will address all concerns related to privacy before the bill is passed. However, he parried a question on whether Aadhaar will be linked to DNA profiles.