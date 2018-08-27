A Court of Inquiry has found Indian Army Major Leetul Gogoi guilty for “fraternising” with a local resident in Jammu and Kashmir despite contrary instructions, ANI reported on Monday.

In May, Gogoi was caught violating Army protocol by trying to check into a Srinagar hotel with a Kashmiri woman. He was detained on May 23 after he was allegedly involved in a brawl at the hotel. Days later, the Army had ordered a Court of Inquiry against Gogoi. A Court of Inquiry is a tribunal instituted to investigate a matter and decide if the accused should be subjected to a court martial.

The Court of Inquiry has issued orders to initiate disciplinary action against Gogoi. It also held him accountable for “being away from his place of duty while in an operational area”, according to ANI.

Gogoi was at the centre of a controversy in April 2017 when he gave orders for a civilian to be tied to the bonnet of a vehicle as a human shield during a bye-election, in an attempt to discourage protestors from throwing stones at security personnel.