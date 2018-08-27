Petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi rose 13 and 14 paise on Monday. The price of petrol increased to Rs 77.91 per litre while a litre of diesel costs Rs 69.46.

In Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 85.33 per litre, an increase of 13 paise. Diesel cost Rs 73.74 per litre, up 15 paise. The fall in the rupee, which have made imports costlier, affected the prices of these fuels.

Diesel prices touched an all-time high on Monday. The last time the price of these fuels reached an all-time high was on May 29. Petrol prices, however, were lower on Monday than on May 29, when the fuel cost Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, petrol price touched Rs 80.84 per litre, one paise higher than on Sunday. Diesel cost Rs 72.31 per litre, four paise more than on Sunday. Petrol prices increased by 14 paise from Rs 80.80 per litre on Sunday to Rs 80.94 per litre in Chennai on Monday. Diesel prices rose from Rs 73.23 to Rs 73.38.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising since the rupee touched a record low against the United States dollar on August 16, closing at 70.32. Petrol price has risen by Rs 0.77 a litre in Delhi in last 12 days while diesel rates have gone up by Rs 0.74 per litre.

State owned oil firms began daily revision of fuel prices on June 15 last year, abandoning a system that set these prices on the first and 16th of every month.