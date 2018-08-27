A special court in Mumbai that is hearing a case seeking to declare businessman Vijay Mallya a fugitive offender on Monday set the next date of hearing on September 3 after at least five parties sought to implead themselves in the matter, PTI reported.

The petitioners, including a family member of Mallya, have sought documents submitted by the Enforcement Directorate, which filed the case against the businessman under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. Mallya, who at present lives in the United Kingdom and is fighting an extradition case, is accused of defrauding banks of loans worth Rs 9,300 crore. He did not turn up in court on Monday.

The court of Judge MS Azmi had issued summons to the businessman on June 30 on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea.

Last month, a court in the United Kingdom granted Mallya bail in connection with the extradition case and adjourned the hearing till September 12. It also asked Indian authorities to submit videos of the condition of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where Mallya will be held if extradited. The businessman’s defence team has raised several questions about the conditions in the jail.