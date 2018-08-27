A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Monday dismissed a petition from the Gujarat government that sought the cancellation of bail granted to Hardik Patel in connection with a riots case during the Patel quota agitation in 2015, reported PTI.

Last month, a court in Mehsana district sentenced Patel and two of his aides, Lalji Patel and AK Patel, to two years in jail. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader was found guilty of vandalising Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rishikesh Patel’s office and was granted temporary bail soon after the verdict in order to appeal in the Gujarat High Court.

The High Court later suspended his jail sentence and granted him bail on the condition that he would not enter the jurisdiction of Ramol police station, where the case was registered. But the state government sought cancellation of his bail on the ground that he had recently entered the area.

Patel has been on an indefinite fast in Ahmedabad since Saturday to press for reservation in government jobs and education for the Patidar community. The 25-year-old Patidar leader had vowed not to eat till the state government does not agree to give the community the “Other Backward Class” status and waive the loans of farmers.