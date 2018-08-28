Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday claimed the present law and order situation is the best the state has seen in the past 15 years, reported PTI.

“Not just in the state but in the entire country it has been accepted that law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved and an indicator of this is that investment is flowing in,” Adityanath said. He said the Opposition had deprived the House of a constructive debate because of their “negative attitude”. He was speaking to reporters after the Assembly was adjourned on Monday following protests by members of Opposition parties over the Deoria shelter home case.

The chief minister said everyone was aware of who ruled the state and the Centre in 2009, when the organisation running the shelter home was given a licence, reported The Indian Express. He said his government had taken action against such organisations and officers apart from recommending an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“It’s saddening that Assembly is being used as medium for unnecessary chaos, instead of discussions,” Adityanath told ANI. “Our govt [government] took action in Deoria shelter home case.” Adityananth said the Opposition was trying to “hide their own incompetence” by raising the Deoria case “that is sub-judice and being monitored by the High Court”.

On August 5, the police rescued 24 girls from the home following allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking.

It's saddening that assembly is being used as medium for unnecessary chaos, instead of discussions. Our govt took action in Deoria shelter home case. It isn't hidden who was in power in state & centre when it was given license: UP CM on uproar in UP assembly pic.twitter.com/Rs6PHp3Q4v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2018

During the Assembly session, leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary held up photographs of politicians felicitating the owner of the shelter home and demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge. His party members stormed into the Well shouting slogans against the government and demanding Adityanath’s resignation over the government’s “failure to protect women”.

“The image of Uttar Pradesh has been tainted…there should first be a discussion on this issue,” said Chaudhary.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the government “does not want to shield any culprit”. “It has called for a CBI inquiry, some have even been sent to jail.”