Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah met chief ministers of states ruled by the party in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss strategy for upcoming elections. Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year, and the Lok Sabha elections are expected in early 2019.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the development work of the Centre and the states were discussed in the meeting. “The 2019 General Elections will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and BJP will emerge victorious with a bigger majority than 2014,” he said.

Before the meeting, the chief ministers were told to submit a report card of their government’s performance, NDTV reported. They were asked about the implementation of several central schemes.

“Apart from that, discussions are likely to focus on general strategy and preparedness for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” a BJP leader was quoted as saying before the meeting.

