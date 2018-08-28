The Congress on Tuesday said that the party had not received an invitation for its president Rahul Gandhi to attend a lecture series to be conducted by the Rahstriya Swayamsevak Sangh in September.

On Monday, reports said the RSS may invite Gandhi and other Opposition leaders like Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to the event.

“I do not answer hypothetical, speculative questions... This is purely imaginary at the moment,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, according to a statement.

“I have said to you categorically upon checking that we have received no invitation as I speak,” Singhvi said, adding that the party will give an “appropriate [and] proper response when an invite is received”.

The RSS will hold a three-day lecture series in New Delhi from September 17 to 19 with its chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the audience on “Future of Bharat: An RSS’ perspective”. The organisation’s publicity head, Arun Kumar, said the lectures were being organised to present the RSS’ perspective on various matters.

On Monday, the RSS said Gandhi showed he did not “understand India” when he compared the Hindutva organisation to the Muslim Brotherhood.