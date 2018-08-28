An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck eastern Indonesia’s Timor region on Tuesday, reported the United States Geological Survey. The shallow quake hit at a depth of around eight kilometres, 99 kilometres southeast of Kupang.

No casualties or damage was reported and there was no tsunami warning, according to AFP. Witnesses said that the powerful quake lasted a few seconds. “I was on the second floor of my office and suddenly everybody ran outside because of the earthquake,” said an AFP reporter in Kupang. “All the chairs were shaking... we were traumatised by all the earthquakes in Lombok.”

Since the end of July, the tourist island of Lombok has been struck three times by earthquakes, killing 347 people. The most recent one struck on August 20, measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale and leading to 10 deaths.

The Indonesian archipelago is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity.