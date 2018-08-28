The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kota district unit on Tuesday filed a cross-complaint in response to a First Information Report registered by the district Congress unit after supporters of the two parties clashed with each other during a rally, reported PTI. The incident took place at a pre-poll rally organised by Sangod BJP MLA Heeralal Nagar in Kundanpur, said police officials.

The term of the Rajasthan Assembly will end on January 20, 2019, and the state is expected to hold elections later this year.

At the “Vikas Gaurav Yatra” on Monday night, Congress supporters protested against Nagar and showed him black flags. Sangod Station House Officer Mahendra Kumar Meena said that supporters of the two parties threw stones at each other. A few people sustained injuries and some vehicles were damaged in the clashes, he said.

Nagar claimed that Congress workers pelted stones at his chariot and damaged two other vehicles. “The police had to resort to baton charge and they lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd,” he said.

After the incident, BJP’s district head Surendra Gochar filed a counter-FIR against Congress workers. Claiming that Congress workers had resorted to such incidents in the past as well, Nagar denied that his supporters had engaged in violence in retaliation.