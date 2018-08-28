A group of activists and journalists and writers on Monday issued a statement condemning the police raids at homes owned by activists and public intellectuals who are critical of the government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The statement said the arrests made following the raids were an attempt to “strike terror among those who are fighting for the marginalised”.

On Tuesday morning, teams of Pune police raided the houses of activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Faridabad and Goa. By evening, Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune) Shivaji Bodakhe confirmed the arrests of five activists: Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Varavara Raoin Hyderabad.

The statement demanded their immediate release and the dropping of “all false and malicious charges”. It was signed by activists Swami Agnivesh, Harish Iyer, Teesta Setalvad, Sanam Sutirath Wazir, journalists Neha Dixit and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and student leaders Shehla Rashid Shora and Mohit Pandey.

The signatories claimed that the raids and arrests were an attempt by the ruling party to polarise the 2019 elections in its favour. “Already, the government and the media houses close to the BJP have been trying to spin a false narrative of a Maoist conspiracy since June 2018,” the statement said. “Terms like “urban naxals” are invented in order to stifle any criticism of the government. We have learnt that the Delhi Police, after having arrested Sudha Bharadwaj, waited for Republic TV to arrive before taking her to the court. This simply shows that the arrests are incomplete without the accompanying sensationalist media propaganda to demonise activists, human rights defenders and intellectuals.”

The statement claimed that the arrests were made to divert attention from the alleged Sanatan Sanstha conspiracy to perpetrate attacks on Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi. “Today’s arrests have been carried out in order to give cover to the murderers of Gauri Lankesh,” the statement said. “By arresting them, the BJP is only exposing its insecurities and its intolerance to any dissent or criticism of its policies.”

The group drew parallels between the police action and the attacks on Swami Agnivesh and student activist Umar Khalid.

The Human Rights Forum also issued a statement expressing its opposition to the arrests and raids. The organisation accused the Centre of using the term Maoist to crack down on dissent. “The real intent is to criminalise the democratic activity of these activists, harass them and ensure their extended incarceration,” the forum stated.