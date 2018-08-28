Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take over as the next chief justice of the Supreme Court on October 2, when the incumbent, Justice Dipak Misra, retires, India Legal reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Law has requested Misra to recommend the name of his successor as per protocol, The Economic Times reported. Misra is expected to send this letter on September 2.

Gogoi and three other senior top court judges had held an unprecedented press conference on January 12 to speak out against the manner in which Misra had been assigning cases to benches and other matters. Justice Jasti Chelameswar was the senior-most judge after Misra until he retired on May 18.

This is now confirmed news https://t.co/jl2zsR24ep — indira jaising (@IJaising) August 28, 2018

Gogoi, born on November 18, 1954, joined the Bar in 1978. He was appointed permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001, and was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court nine years later. He was appointed the chief justice of the High Court on February 12, 2011, and elevated to the top court the following year in April.

He will have a tenure of a year, one month and 14 days and will retire on November 17, 2019.