The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday announced that people in Kerala can furnish their income-tax returns by September 15 instead of August 31. The department took this decision to provide relief to people affected by severe floods in the state.

Last month, the department had extended the due date for filing returns to August 31.

Due to disruption caused by severe floods in Kerala, CBDT hereby further extends the due date for furnishing Income Tax Returns from 31st Aug,2018 to 15th Sept,2018 for all Income Tax assessees in the State of Kerala,who were liable to file their Income Tax Returns by 31.08.2018. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 28, 2018

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state plans to approach the World Bank for a loan to rebuild infrastructure damaged or destroyed in the floods that killed at least 302 people this month.

Last week, Vijayan urged the Centre to use a “different yardstick” to gauge the destruction and said the state would not be able to “mobilise the required resources to bridge the gap, reclaim and rebuild” on its own.