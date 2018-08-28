Income Tax Department extends date for filing returns for people in Kerala
They now have to file their returns by September 15 instead of August 31.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday announced that people in Kerala can furnish their income-tax returns by September 15 instead of August 31. The department took this decision to provide relief to people affected by severe floods in the state.
Last month, the department had extended the due date for filing returns to August 31.
On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state plans to approach the World Bank for a loan to rebuild infrastructure damaged or destroyed in the floods that killed at least 302 people this month.
Last week, Vijayan urged the Centre to use a “different yardstick” to gauge the destruction and said the state would not be able to “mobilise the required resources to bridge the gap, reclaim and rebuild” on its own.