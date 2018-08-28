The Congress on Tuesday targeted the Narendra Modi government once again for its handling of the Rafale defence deal with France, PTI reported.

The Opposition party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting like a “medieval monarch” and bypassing laid procedures. The party alleged there was a “direct deal” between Modi and businessman Anil Ambani in connection with the contract.

Party spokesperson Jaipal Reddy said Modi had ignored established defence procurement procedures to help Ambani win the deal. Ambani was the “only one except Modi” who knew of the agreement in advance as he had set up his company just days before the pact was signed, Reddy alleged.

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has served legal notices to Congress’ spokespersons and leaders, asking them to “cease and desist” from levelling allegations about the deal. The government has repeatedly denied the Congress’ allegations.

“What is the bonanza for Anil Ambani?” asked Reddy. “Why this windfall for one individual? Why this favour, this gratuitous gigantic favour to one individual? That individual’s distinction... who has spectacularly failed as an industrialist.”

“Narendra Modi entered into a contract on his own, Reddy added. “He behaved like a medieval monarch. He was in Paris and acted in the spirit of Louis XIV...who said ‘I am the State’.”

The Congress leader went on to allege that the prime minister thinks he does not need the Cabinet, the Committee on Security, and the recommendations of the Air Force and the defence minister.

In September, India signed an inter-governmental deal with France to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets that would cost Rs 58,000 crore. On July 20, Gandhi lashed out at Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, claiming they had not been truthful about the deal with France.

In Parliament, Gandhi had asked the government why the contract was taken away from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and given to a businessman who has a lot of debt, an apparent reference to Anil Ambani. The Congress president also claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron had told him that there was no secrecy pact between the two countries about the deal. After Gandhi’s speech, France said a 2008 agreement between Paris and New Delhi requires the two countries to protect classified documents. That agreement applies to the Rafale deal as well, the French government said.