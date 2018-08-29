Actor and Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Harikrishna died of injuries after he met with an accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district early on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Harikrishna was driving to Kavali in Nellore district when the car crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. As the car hit the median, it also collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, before overturning, reported The News Minute. Harikrishna was thrown out of the driver’s seat and fell on the road, suffering severe injuries to his head.

According to Nalgonda superintendent of police AV Ranganath, Harikrishna was declared dead at the Kamineni hospital in Narkeptally after he was taken there in a critical condition, reported The Times of India.

Harikrishna was the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and founder of Telugu Desam Party NT Rama Rao. Harikrishna’s son is popular Telugu film actor Jr NTR, while another son Kalyan Ram is an actor and producer. Harikrishna’s third son Janakiram was a film producer who died in a road accident in 2014 in Nalgonda.

