The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare forecast on Tuesday a record output of 284.83 million tonnes of food grain in the 2017-’18 crop year ending June. Four advance estimates are released each financial year, Tuesday’s being the last.

In February, the second advance estimate said that India would produce 277.5 million tonnes of food grain in the 2017-’18 crop year. This was revised upward to 279.5 million tonnes in May, the Hindustan Times reported.

The rice output is expected to touch 112.91 million tonnes, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Radha Mohan Singh tweeted. The production of wheat will reach a record 99.70 million tonnes, coarse cereals 46.99 million tonnes, maize 28.72 million tonnes, pulses 25.23 million tonnes, gram 11.23 million tonnes and urad 3.56 million tonnes, Singh said.

The food grain output in the 2016-’17 financial year was a record 275.11 million tonnes, a report released by the agriculture ministry said in April.