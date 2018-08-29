A special court on Tuesday quashed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit president BS Yeddyurappa pertaining to the alleged denotification of a piece of land in Bengaluru’s Rachenahalli, PTI reported.

With the special court’s verdict, Yeddyurappa is free of major denotification charges, except cases filed against him based on a Comptroller and Auditor General of India report that are pending in the Supreme Court, reported Deccan Chronicle.

In 2004, the Bangalore Development Authority acquired two acres of land to build the Arkavathi Layout, but the land was allegedly denotified when Yeddyurappa was the chief minister in 2011. Sirajin Basha and Balaraj moved the special court, terming the denotification illegal. Five cases were filed against Yeddyurappa based on a complaint filed by Basha.

“I am happy about the closure of the cases against me,” Yeddyurappa said, according to Deccan Chronicle. “Unnecessarily, cases were filed against me, now the special court has acquitted me in all cases pertaining to denotification.” he said.

Yeddyurappa’s counsel said that the Lokayukta had already dismissed four cases against the BJP leader on the denotification of land, after the Karnataka High Court quashed the sanction given to prosecute him, reported The New Indian Express. The special court quashed the last case against him on the same grounds. Defence lawyer Sandeep Patil argued that a CBI court had earlier tried the case and found the case to be false.

BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar demanded Congress leaders to apologise for the “misinformation campaign” against Yeddyurappa. “It is a tight slap on the face of those who worked hard to frame Yeddyurappa with false denotification charges,” Kumar said. “The court order will boost the morale of party workers in the state.”