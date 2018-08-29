A 32-year-old journalist was hacked to death at her home in Bangladesh’s Pabna district on Tuesday night, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Subarna Nodi was the correspondent of private news channel Ananda TV and also worked for the Daily Jagroto Bangla newspaper. “Some unidentified men rang the doorbell [and] fled after hacking her indiscriminately when she opened the door,” said Pabna Additional Superintendent of Police Ibne Mizan, according to bdnews24.com. Mizan said Nodi died on the way to the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gautam Kumar Biswas said the police do not have a lead on the motive behind the murder.

Witnesses said there to 10 to 12 assailants who came riding on motorcycles, according to Pabna Reporters Unity General Secretary Kazi Babla.