Myanmar on Wednesday refuted claims by United Nations Human Rights Council fact-finding mission that called for the prosecution of its top military generals accused of human rights abuse and genocide. Government spokesperson Zaw Htay told state-run The Global New Light of Myanmar that the international community was making false allegations.

The document, written by the three-member independent panel, named commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Army, Senior-General Min Aung Hlaing, and said he, along with five other generals, must be prosecuted for atrocities against Rohingya Muslims. In its final 20-page report, the mission said there was “genocidal intent” behind the actions of the Myanmar government.

The spokesperson said Myanmar did not allow the United Nations investigators to enter the country. “That is why we do not agree and accept any resolutions made by the Human Rights Council,” Zaw Htay said. “Our stance is clear and I want to say sharply that we do not accept any resolutions conducted by the Human Rights Council.”

Myanmar’s spokesperson said the government has “zero tolerance to any human rights violation” and had set up a Commission of Enquiry to address “false allegations” made by the UN.

In August 2017, the Myanmar Army started a crackdown in Rakhine state in response to attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army on police posts and a military base. This led to more than 7 lakh Rohingya fleeing to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The mission members spoke to many Rohingya living in refugee camps in Bangladesh, who highlighted a serious human rights violations by the Myanmar security forces.

Facebook on Monday said it would ban the country’s top generals and other organisations “to prevent the spread of hate and misinformation”. In a post, it said, “We are banning 20 individuals and organisations from Facebook in Myanmar — including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the military’s Myawady television network.”

Myanmar’s spokesperson questioned Facebook’s decision and accused it of “creating fear among the people”.