Mexican authorities said around 300 endangered Olive Ridley turtles were found dead and trapped in fishing nets off the coast of Oaxaca on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The Federal Environmental Protection Agency said it was investigating the matter.

Authorities said they had buried the turtles after conducting a thorough examination and collecting samples. The carcasses were found in an advanced stage of decomposition in Barra de Colotepec.

Mexico has a programme to protect turtles including provisions for criminal penalties for those who kill them. Earlier in August, officials said they were investigating the deaths of 113 sea turtles at risk of extinction in a sanctuary in the southern state of Chiapas.