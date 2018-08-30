A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, according to Director General of Police SP Vaid. “Exchange of fire going on,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bandipora) Sheikh Zulfikar Azad said militants fired upon a joint search party of Army and police. The team was on a search operation in Parra Mohalla area of Hajin, according to GNS. Security forces had received information about the presence of militants in the area.

Azad said the area has been cordoned off and search operations are going on.