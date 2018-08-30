The National Investigation Agency arrested a son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in Srinagar on Thursday in connection with a terror funding case, PTI reported, quoting the agency’s spokesperson.

Syed Shakeel Yousuf, who works as a lab technician at a government hospital in Srinagar, was arrested after a night raid at his home in Rambagh locality. The raid was conducted by a team of the NIA, along with personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and police.

He is accused of receiving money from his father in the 2011 terror funding case that the NIA is investigating.

NIA team along with CRPF and local police arrested Shakeel, the son of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin from Rambagh in Srinagar: NIA Spokesperson to ANI — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

One of Salahuddin’s sons is already in prison for his alleged role in the same case. Syed Shahid Yousuf was detained by the NIA in October 2017 for allegedly “receiving and collecting funds through international wire money transfer” from an absconding member of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The agency claimed he had admitted to receiving funds to stoke terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yusuf has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since then. The investigation agency filed a chargesheet against him in April.

The NIA had filed the case in April 2011 in connection with the illegal transfer of money from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir via Delhi. The money was used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities, the agency claimed.

Syed Salahuddin has been declared a designated global terrorist by the United States. He is the chairman of the United Jehad Council, a group of terrorist outfits in the Kashmir Valley.