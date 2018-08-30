The Delhi Police arrested a 55-year-old woman on Wednesday for allegedly causing a ruckus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport when she was asked by security personnel to remove a power bank from her check-in luggage, PTI reported on Thursday. The woman allegedly threw the power bank at a wall in a fit of anger, causing it to burst on impact.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said Malvika Tiwari was booked under Sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Indian Express. “She was later released on bail,” Bhatia said.

An unidentified senior officer of the Central Industrial Security Force said Tiwari was waiting at the domestic terminal to board a flight to Dharamshala when security personnel called her for a physical examination. “When her bag was opened, the device was found to be a battery bank,” the Hindustan Times quoted the officer as saying. “Since Bureau of Civil Aviation Security rules do not allow a passenger to carry power bank in check-in baggage, Tiwari was asked to keep it in her handbag.”

Tiwari, however, got irritated and threw the power bank at a wall, causing it to burst.

“At a place like the airport, no chance can be taken when it comes to passengers’ safety,” said Assistant Inspector General of CISF Hemendra Singh.