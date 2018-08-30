The Supreme Court said on Thursday that a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in a state cannot claim the benefit of reservations in another state where their caste is not notified, PTI reported.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi, R Banumathi, NV Ramana, M Shantanagoudar and SA Nazeer was hearing a batch of petitions asking whether a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste can claim the same status in other states. The verdict by the bench was unanimous.

The bench also said that the central reservation policy on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be applicable in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. This ruling, however, was not unanimous, with Justice R Banumathi dissenting.

Each state notifies its lists of communities that it classifies as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.