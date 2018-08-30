China on Thursday criticised the United States’ “absurd logic” after its President Donald Trump claimed that Beijing was responsible for the strain in ties between Washington and Pyongyang, reported AFP. “A lot of people, like me, feel that the US is first in the world when it comes to twisting the truth, and irresponsible and absurd logic,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. “This logic is not easily understood by all.”

In a White House statement on Wednesday, Trump blamed the trade disputes with China for difficulties in the US-North Korea relationship and said there was “no reason at this time” to spend money on joint military exercises with South Korea. Trump added that his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a “very good and warm one”, refusing to criticise him. “Part of the North Korea problem is caused by the trade disputes with China,” he said.

Trump’s comments came in the aftermath of reports that North Korea sent the US a belligerent letter, which led to the cancellation of a trip to Pyongyang by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump said China was to blame for the aborted trip, alleging that Beijing was preventing denuclearisation by not acting, reported the South China Morning Post.

Hua said that China has reiterated its position on the issue. “We hope that the US would honour its pledges and commitments and play a positive and constructive role in settling this issue, just like we Chinese people do,” CNN quoted Hua as saying. “The US should look at itself to find out what is wrong instead of shifting blame onto others.”

For North Korea, China is its only major ally and the main transit for any goods entering Pyongyang, according to AFP. In the wake of the trade war, an angry China was no longer being as tough as it could be on North Korea, claimed Trump. “We know that China is providing North Korea with considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities. This is not helpful!” he tweeted on Wednesday.

STATEMENT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE



President Donald J. Trump feels strongly that North Korea is under tremendous pressure from China because of our major trade disputes with the Chinese Government. At the same time, we also know that China is providing North Korea with... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018