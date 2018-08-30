At least five Border Police Force members were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Thursday, ToloNews reported.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesperson, said the incident occurred at 11.30 am when a vehicle carrying the security personnel hit a roadside mine in Achin district’s Mohmand village.

The province has been a target of several insurgent attacks in the last few months, prompting the Afghanistan Army to take charge of the area’s security. On July 11, militants attacked an education department building in the province’s capital Jalalabad, killing 10 people. More than a fortnight later, at least two staff members of a training centre for midwives were killed in an attack in the city.