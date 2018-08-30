The International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday said Iran was complying with the terms of the nuclear deal with major powers, reported AFP. In its latest quarterly report, the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said it was provided access “to all the sites and locations in Iran that it needed to visit”.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has been mired in uncertainty since May, when United States President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out of the deal. Earlier this month, the United States reimposed sanctions on Tehran but said he was open to the idea of formulating a new nuclear deal.

The sanctions have jolted Iran’s economy and led to a decrease in the value of the country’s currency.

The agreement, signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations, Germany, the European Union and Iran, had lifted decades-old sanctions on Tehran after it promised to tone down its nuclear programme considerably.

The IAEA also said Iran has not exceeded uranium enrichment limits, and has maintained its stock of enriched uranium, heavy water and other items. In June, the country had notified the agency of its plan to increase its uranium enrichment capacity.

In its last report in May, the agency had said Iran could do more to cooperate with inspectors and “enhance confidence”. In the latest report, it has again emphasised “timely and proactive cooperation in providing such access” on Iran’s part.

On Wednesday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country should be prepared to “set aside” the deal if it is not its national interests, reported AFP. But with European countries attempting to find a way to salvage the agreement, Khamenei said Iran would continue to negotiate with them.

In July, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country would remain a part of the deal only if its benefits are guaranteed by other signatories of the deal.