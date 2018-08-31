Two men kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old girl in Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on August 24, the police said on Thursday. The girl, a resident of Dastampur village that falls under the jurisdiction of Jewar police station, was returning home on August 24 when the accused allegedly abducted her.

“They also forced her to have alcohol and beat her up when she resisted,” said SS Bhati, the station house officer of Jewar police station. “The duo raped her and the next morning dumped her outside her house.”

The police denied that they had delayed filing the First Information Report in the case and claimed that the complaint had been lodged only on Wednesday.

The police have filed charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, said Greater Noida Second Circle Officer Piyush Kumar Singh. The police are looking for the accused.