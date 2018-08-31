A speeding car ran over four labourers sleeping on a pavement near Gandhi Nagar Railway station in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Thursday night, reported Hindustan Times.

Station House Officer Narendra told ANI that two people who were injured in the accident died on Friday. “Further investigation [are] underway.”

The driver of the car, identified as Bharat Bhushan Meena, was arrested immediately after the accident. “Prima facie it appears the accused was under the influence of alcohol,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur (East), Kavendra Singh Sagar.