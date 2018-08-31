The Congress launched its Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra on Friday to highlight the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central and state governments, reported PTI. The campaign is being seen as the Congress’ preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s general secretary who is in charge for the Maharashtra unit, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan, Opposition Leader of Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were present at the launch. “The BJP government has failed to protect Dalits, tribals and minorities,” said Kharge, according to India Today. “Now the time has come to remove this government which has also failed to curb oil price. In progressive states like Maharashtra, rationalists are getting killed and thinkers are being arrested for speaking against the government. During this yatra, the Congress will tell the people how the BJP has failed on each front.”

Chavan alleged that the BJP government has not fulfilled a single promise. “Women, students and farmers all are angry and not happy with BJP government,” he said. “Thus, to make the voices of the people more strong, the Congress has organised this Jan Sangharsh Yatra.”

Kharge, Chavan and Patil are likely to hold rallies as part of the first phase of the public outreach programme. This phase of the campaign, which will focus on Western Maharashtra, will culminate in Pune on September 8.

The second phase will be launched on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in North Maharashtra. The Congress plans to cover Marathwada and Vidarbha regions before winding up the three-and-a-half-month-long campaign in Mumbai.