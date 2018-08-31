The Census of 2021 will collect data on the Other Backward Classes for the first time, the Home Ministry said on Friday. The data of the census is expected to be finalised in three years, unlike seven-eight years it takes now.

The ministry made these announcements after a meeting between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the Registrar General and Census Commissioner Sailesh in New Delhi on Friday to review the preparations for the decennial Census. The last Census was conducted in 2011.

“Nearly 25 lakh enumerators are trained and engaged for the gigantic exercise and accurate collection of data will be ensured in Census 2021,” a statement read. “It is also envisaged to collect data on OBC for the first time. Use of maps/georeferencing at the time of house listing is also under consideration.”

Improvements in design and technological interventions are planned to ensure that data is finalised within three years, the ministry said.