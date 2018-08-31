Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party-led government will start doorstep delivery of services including ration supplies from September 10. The government said the provision includes around 100 types of services, IANS reported.

The chief minister said the development was a revolution in governance. “A big blow to corruption,” Kejriwal tweeted. “Super convenience for people. Happening for the first time anywhere in the world.”

Citizens can avail of the delivery service to get their new water connections approved, driving licences, certificates of marriage, caste, domicile and income by paying a facilitation fee of Rs 50 each, IANS reported.

In November 2017, the Delhi government had announced that 40 public services such as driving licences, caste certificates and water connections would be home-delivered, and that officials would go to people’s homes to complete paperwork and collect payment.

The delivery of ration supplies has been one of the major points of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.