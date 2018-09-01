Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the India Post Payments Bank that focuses on providing banking and financial services in rural areas by leveraging the network of the postal department. IIPB will have 650 branches and 3,250 access points spread across the country.

According to an official statement, around 3 lakh postmen will offer services and financial guidance to customers in areas where banking facilities are not available. All the 1.55 lakh post offices in the country will be linked to the IPPB system by December 31.

IIPB will provide customers savings and current accounts, besides services including bills and utility payments, money transfer and direct benefit transfers, among others. It will also have netbanking and mobile banking facilities. The payment banks has tied up with Bajaj Allainz Life Insurance and PNB Met Life to offer insurance policies.

