Jain monk Tarun Sagar died in Delhi on Saturday morning at the age of 51, ANI reported. He was known for his lectures titled “Kadve Pravachan”.

Tarun Sagar was said to be suffering from jaundice and was hospitalised recently. However, he refused further treatment a few days ago, The Times of India reported. He had reportedly asked to be taken to a Jain temple in Krishna Nagar locality of East Delhi, where he died.

The religious leader’s last rites will be performed at Tarun Sagar Tirth on the Delhi-Meerut highway at 3 pm on Saturday, according to a report in India Today.

The monk had stirred controversy in August 2016 when he was invited to speak in the Haryana state Assembly. Delivering his lecture in the nude, in keeping with his regular practice, the monk spoke on various topics, including politics, female foeticide and religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply pained” by the untimely demise of Tarun Sagar. “We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society,” Modi said on Twitter. “His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples.”

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Suresh Prabhu also tweeted their condolences.

