Hyderabad’s Kamineni Hospital has dismissed four employees after a selfie of them posing with the body of Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Harikrishna went viral on social media, The News Minute reported on Friday.

Harikrishna, son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao, died after a road accident on Wednesday. The selfie was reportedly taken soon after he was pronounced dead.

“We have dismissed the four from service effective today,” Ravi, the hospital’s spokesperson told The News Minute on Friday. “The hospital staff and administration apologises to the public for this insensitivity on the part of the said individuals.”

Many social media users had criticised the photograph.

Harikrishna was driving to Kavali in Nellore district when his car crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. As the car hit the median, it also collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, before overturning, reported The News Minute. Harikrishna was thrown out of the driver’s seat and fell on the road, suffering severe injuries to his head.

Harikrishna was known for his performances as a child artiste.