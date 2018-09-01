The Delhi government on Friday suspended the vice principal of a government school on the day of her retirement following corruption allegations against her, IANS reported. Gomti Devi, vice principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mayur Vihar’s Phase II, had allegedly been pocketing some of the money meant for teachers to purchase learning material.

In an order issued on August 30 by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Devi was also barred from leaving Delhi without obtaining permission.

Teachers are given Rs 500 to purchase teaching-learning material, including stationery, globes, maps and charts. After an inquiry was conducted by a team of Directorate of Education, it was found that Devi was giving Rs 350 to the teachers, and kept the rest claiming it was a deduction under the Goods and Services Tax.

“I am a single woman and a Scheduled Caste candidate, so an easy target,” Devi, who had worked at the school for five years, told The Indian Express. “I have 40 years of service without facing any such allegation...Why should I do all this when my career is at an end?”