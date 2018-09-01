A man died and over 20 passengers were injured when a bus carrying doctors hit a container truck on the Kedgaon bypass in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported. The deceased was identified as the bus driver.

Forty cancer specialists were travelling in the bus to a medical conference in Aurangabad. The police said the doctors were employed with the Tata Cancer Centre and Fortis Hospital in Mumbai. The conference was reportedly cancelled.

The public relations officer of the Tata Cancer Centre said that one of the three severely injured doctors was admitted in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

An unidentified police official said an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.