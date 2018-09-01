Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Saturday said webcasting will be carried out from a few polling booths during the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, reported PTI. The state is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

Speaking at the end of his two-day visit to the state to review preparations for the elections, Rawat said webcasting – live broadcasting through internet – of the polling process will be done from select booths in insurgency-hit districts to ensure free and fair elections. Helicopters will be made available to transport polling officials and Electronic Voting Machines after polling in these areas.

Elsewhere, the polling process will be videographed. Rawat said the cVIGIL app that allows voters to send geo-tagged videos and photos of poll code violations will be made operational. Action will be taken within 100 minutes of uploading, and the feedback will be sent to the complainant, Rawat said. He added that the app will be available from the day the model code of conduct comes into force.

Chief Election Commissioner Sh. OP Rawat briefed media about poll preparedness for upcoming Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh #ChhattisgarhVotes @SpokespersonECI pic.twitter.com/Ya3ZZXidx0 — CEO Chhattisgarh (@CEOChhattisgarh) September 1, 2018