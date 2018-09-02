The Gurugram Police on Saturday booked Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for allegedly fraudulent land transactions in 2008. Real estate developer DLF and Omkareshwar Properties are also been named in the FIR, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram. It was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code including 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, The New Indian Express said.

In 2015, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had set up a commission led by Justice SN Dhingra to investigate licences given to develope real estate in four villages – Sihi, Shikohpur, Kherki Daula and Sikanderpur Bada – in Gurugram. The report had accused Hooda of giving a few private companies undue advantages in procuring licences to develop four sectors in Gurugram during his tenure as chief minister. This includes Skylight Hospitality, which is owned by Robert Vadra.

According to the FIR, Vadra’s firm Skylight Hospitality was set up in 2007 with a capital of Rs one lakh, and one year later, in February 2008, it bought 3.53 acres of land in Sector 83, Gurugram, for Rs 7.5 crore from Onkareshwar Properties. The cheque, however, was never encashed, the FIR lodged by a Surinder Sharma said. The land was then sold back to DLF for Rs 58 crore after it was re-classified, The Times of India reported.

Vadra has denied the allegations. “It’s election season... there is an increase in oil prices... so let’s divert the real issues of people... what’s new?” reports quoted him as saying. The BJP had brought up the land deals while campaigning for the Haryana elections in 2014.