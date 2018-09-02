Tripura State Election Commissioner G Kameswara Rao announced on Sunday that bye-elections to the three-tier panchayats will be held on September 30, ANI reported. These include 3,386 seats of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads. The notification for the bye-elections will be issued on September 4 and the results will be announced on October 3.

Ballot papers will be used in the bye-elections, which were necessitated following the resignation of several panchayat representatives in the state. Of the vacant seats, 3,207 are in gram panchayats, 161 in panchayat samitis, and 18 in zilla parishads.

The last panchayat elections in the state were held in June 2014.