A Muslim woman from will become the first to wear a hijab in the Miss England finals competition scheduled for Tuesday, the Mirror reported on Saturday.

Twenty-year-old Sara Iftekhar wore the headscarf in the qualifying rounds and will don it in the final round as well. Previously, contestants have worn the hijab in qualifying rounds but Iftekhar will be the first woman to wear it for a final.

The winner will go on to participate at the 2018 Miss World contest in China.

Iftekhar studies law at the University of Huddersfield and won the popularity rounds at Miss Huddersfield and Miss Yorkshire. She said, “Everyone is beautiful in their own way, regardless of weight, race, colour or shape.”