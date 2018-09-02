At least 16 people were killed and 12 injured in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh since Saturday, PTI reported on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner’s office said, “Six people lost their lives in Shahjahanpur, while three died in Sitapur district of the state.” Two people each died in Auraiyya and Amethi, it added. “One person each died in Lakhimpur Khiri, Rae Bareli, and Unnao.” Eighteen animals died and 461 houses were also damaged in the inclement weather, said the statement.

All the deaths took place on Saturday and Shahjahanpur was the worst affected. Lightning strikes killed six people, including four children, and injured seven.

District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said heavy rainfall forced a group of youngsters, who were grazing cattle in Shamsherpur village, to find shelter under a tree. “Mohit, 24, Bablu, 5, Anmol, 10, and Dablu, 11, died when they came in contact with lightning, while three were seriously injured,” said Tripathi. The state has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the relatives of the dead.

While the injured were under treatment at the district hospital, the bodies of the dead were sent for a postmortem examination.

Weather agency Skymet has predicted more rainfall in the state in the next 24 to 48 hours.

